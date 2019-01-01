Kgatlana, Ordega, Oshoala headline Women’s Player of the Year 2018 shortlist

The award is set to be a tightly fought contest between African women's best footballers with the reigning champions eyeing a fourth triumph

Asisat Oshoala will battle compatriot Francisca Ordega, and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana for the 2018 African Women’s Player of the Year crown.

Thanks to their impressive performance in the period under review, the trio made the final shortlist released by the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday.

Kgatlana had a year to remember helping Banyana Banyana finish as runners-up in the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations staged in Ghana – and in the process scooped the topscorer prize and was named competition’s Most Valuable Player.

Also, she would be hoping to become the second South African to claim the honour after Noko Matlou’s feat in 2008.

Washington Spirit’s Ordega forms a significant part of the all-conquering Super Falcons team in Ghana, contributing two goals and was named Player of the Match twice.

For Oshoala, winning the award will make become the first player to win the accolade three times in a role. She will also equal Perpetua Nkwocha’s record of most African Women’s Player of the Year triumph (four times).

Winner will be announced during the Awards Gala billed for Dakar, Senegal on January 8, 2019.