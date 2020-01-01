Kgatlana nets brace as SL Benfica thrash Amora in Portuguese Women's Cup quarter-final

The South Africa international was on song twice as her side progressed to the last four of the women's national cup competition

SL progressed into the semi-final of the Portuguese Women's Cup as Thembi Kgatlana's brace inspired her side to an 11-2 victory over Amora in Lisboa on Sunday.

The South African star made an impressive debut as a substitute her side's 3-1 win over Braga in Super Cup tie two weeks ago.

Luís Andrade's team came into the encounter on the heels of last week's 5-0 league triumph over Estoril Praia and aimed to defend the title they won last season with a 4-0 win over Valadares Gaia.

SL Benfica made an impressive start to the contest as Nycole Raysla opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Julia Spetsmark doubled the lead five minutes later at Estadio Da Tapadinha.

In the 25th minute, Mimi Asom added the third before notching the fourth and fifth to hit a treble in the 27th and 37th minutes, and Spetsmark hit her second of the match on the brink of hal- time.

After the restart, the rampant hosts continued from where they left off as Raysla also grabbed her second of the day for a 7-0 lead six minutes into the half and Asom notched her fourth in the 57th minute.

However, Amora pulled one back after profiting from a counter-attack two minutes later but debutant Spetsmark hit her treble of the match in the 65th minute.

In the 70th minute, Kgatlana was brought on as a replacement for four-goal hero Amon and she made an instant impact, scoring the 10th goal of the match for Benfica a minute after her introduction.

Ten minutes from full-time, Raysla teed up the South African to grab her brace and the hosts' 11th of the match to guarantee their big win despite Mafalda Marujo firing home late the second for Amora.

The Banyana star has now opened her goal account in , with two goals in two matches for SL Benfica, while new signing 's Christy Ucheibe could not earn her debut.

Action returns in the Portuguese Liga BPI for Benfica as they hope to maintain their grip at the summit against Sporting CP next Sunday.