Kevin-Prince Boateng on target in Besiktas draw with Trabzonspor

The Ghana international was in the scoring mood once again as the Black Eagles claimed a point on their turf

Kevin-Prince Boateng made it two goals in three Turkish Super Lig games after were held to a 2-2 draw by Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward had scored on his debut in a 3-0 win over Gaziantep, featuring in every game since then.

The Black Eagles started on the back foot with Alexander Sorloth scoring as early as the fifth minute.

More teams

The hosts equaliser did not come until the 57th when Boateng scored from close range.

Domagoj Vida made it 2-1 for Besiktas, but Sorloth denied them all three points with his second goal of the evening in the 90th minute.

Article continues below

Boateng played for 78 minutes and was replaced by Tyler Boyd, providing a total of seven shots including one that hit the woodwork.

The 32-year old also had 52 touches, 23 accurate passes (79.3%) and won six of nine ground duels.

Besiktas remain in seventh spot on the log and will next tackle Alanyaspor away from home.