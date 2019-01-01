Kevin-Prince Boateng criticises Schalke chairman Clemens Toennies over alleged racist comment

The Ghana superstar hit out at the Royal Blues supremo for making alleged racist remarks against Africans

Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken a strong stand against 04 chairman Clemens Toennies, who made a statement deemed to be racist and targeted at Africans.

The Ethics Committee of the German Football Association (DFB) had waived a lawsuit against Toennies, as they do not see the comments as racist, even though the multi-billionaire Toennies, has stepped down from his role with Schalke until November.

"Something like this should not happen to a man in his position,” Boateng told Sportbild.

“Such a thing is not accepted, not in , not in the , not in our club. His comments do not match the values ​​of a traditional club like Schalke 04, in which many dark-skinned and foreigners play.

“You have to draw a line there. "

Toennies made the controversial remarks about Africans at an event in Paderborn where he proposed to build more power plants on the continent from climate change tax increases.

"Then the Africans would stop cutting down trees and stop producing children when it's dark."

Boateng has publicly campaigned against racism on several occasions and in 2013 demanded more commitment against the act, in a speech delivered at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The 32-year old joined in the summer from and has scored once in three competitive appearances so far. He has had a nomadic career, featuring for 12 different clubs in , Germany, and .