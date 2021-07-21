Kerala Blasters pre-season 2021: Squad, key dates & everything you need to know

All you need to know about Kerala Blasters' plans for pre-season...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters will be looking to script the tale of a comeback after the disappointing 2020-21 season that saw them finish tenth in the standings.

Former Mohun Bagan boss Kibu Vicuna was sacked after the club failed to qualify for the knockout rounds and struggled to register wins on the board.

The club replaced VIcuna with Serbian head coach Ivan Vukomanovic who is hell-bent on improving the squad and the on-field results of the Yellow Army in the upcoming 2021-22 ISL season.

Kerala Blasters will kick-off its preseason preparations on July 30. Ivan Vukomanovic, coaching staff, and players will arrive in Kochi to commence the first leg of their preseason before flying abroad to complete the rest of their pre-season training.

The month-long training camp will allow the players to complete their vaccinations and medical checks before focusing on physical conditioning.

Vukomanovic is set to give the first-team exposure to at least 6 academy players, 4 of whom are from Kerala.

Reserve team players Sachin Suresh, Sreekuttan VS, Shahajahas Thekkan, Bijoy V, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, and Anil Gaonkar are all in line for playing time across the Blaster’s preseason friendlies.

As he prepares the team for the new season, Goal brings you all you need to know about Kerala Blasters' plans for pre-season.

Kerala Blasters pre-season fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (INDIA) TV / Stream TBC TBC TBC TBC

.

Which players are involved in Kerala Blasters pre-season?

GOALKEEPERS: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabsukhan Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh.

DEFENDERS: Shahajas Thekkan, Sandeep Singh, Bijioy V, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Denechandra Meitei, Nishu Kumar.

MIDFIELDERS: Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Rahul KP, Prashant K, Naorem Mahesh, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barreto, Anil Gaonkar.

FORWARDS: VS Sreekuttan, Subha Ghosh.

When does Kerala Blasters season start?

Kerala Blasters will most likely begin their 2021-22 ISL season in November. The fixtures have not been announced yet.

