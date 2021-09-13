Kerala Blasters' ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Kerala Blasters kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League season with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 19. Whereas, they will play their final game of the first round on January 9 against Hyderabad FC.
When do Kerala Blasters face Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22?
Blasters will face the Marina Machans on December 22, 2021, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. The match will kick off at 7:30 pm.
When do Kerala Blasters play Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?
The Yellow Army will take on Bengaluru FC on November 28, 2021, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, in what would be their third matchday. The game will start at 7:30 pm.
Kerala Blasters' Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Opponent
|Nov 19
|7:30 PM
|ATK Mohun Bagan FC
|Nov 25
|7:30 PM
|NorthEast United FC
|Nov 28
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru FC
|Dec 5
|7:30 PM
|Odisha FC
|Dec 12
|7:30 PM
|SC East Bengal
|Dec 19
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai City FC
|Dec 22
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC
|Dec 26
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jan 02
|7:30 PM
|FC Goa
|Jan 09
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad FC