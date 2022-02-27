Kepa replaces Mendy for Chelsea ahead of penalty shoot-out vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final
By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images
Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Edouard Mendy for Chelsea just ahead of the end of extra-time in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.
Thomas Tuchel opted to put penalty specialist Kepa in the match in the 119th minute of a scoreless game, despite Mendy putting in an heroic performance throughout the match.
Tuchel had previously made a similar move in August's UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal, with Kepa saving a pair of penalties to help Chelsea win the match.
More to follow...