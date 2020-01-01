Kenya's Akida eyes Champions League history with Besiktas

Despite the league suspension due to coronavirus, the Harambee Starlet is aiming to play in the European showpiece with her Turkish side

international Esse Akida has revealed her dreams to enter the history books playing in the Uefa Women's with next season.

The 27-year-old striker hugged national headlines when she scored Kenya’s first-ever Women's goal in a 3-1 loss to on their maiden outing in in 2016.

The Turkish giants signed Akida from FC Ramat HaSharon in February and must retain the crown to see her stand a chance to become the first Kenya woman to play in the European club event.

“That is a dream I want to achieve but before then, I just want to take a day at a time," Akida told Cafonline.com.

"So far I have started both games and it is my ambition to keep growing once we get back."



Major leagues have been brought to a halt, including in , as part of efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19, which has affected over 98,500 people and claimed over 2,300 lives in the country.



The Harambee Starlet, who only played twice before the Turkish women's league suspension in March, shares how she is coping and keeping fit amidst the lockdown.

“Of course it is difficult without your teammates, but at least I am lucky I can access all the facilities," she explained.

"I now realize that I made the best decision not to go live outside the city because it would have been very difficult.

“We have our sessions as a team via Zoom every day where we are taken through various physical activities to keep our fitness.

"Apart from that, I also do a bit of my own workout at the club facilities to ensure I don’t lose momentum."

Besiktas were second on the Bayanlar Ligi log with 42 points - one behind leaders ALG Spor after 15 games before the Covid-19 outbreak and Akida is hoping to help her side retain the diadem.