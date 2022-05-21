'Keep quiet!' - Mbappe's mother rips into journalist over PSG transfer reaction

The mother of Kylian Mbappe insists that there was never a promise made from her son to Real Madrid.

GOAL confirmed on Saturday that the Paris Saint-Germain star had decided to stay in France put after months of transfer uncertainty.

Mbappe will sign a new deal at Parc des Princes, thwarting Madrid's hopes of landing their top target this summer.

What did Mbappe's mother say?

The striker's apparent U-turn sparked much discussion on social media, with some observers critical towards his stance.

Journalist Frederic Hermel accused Mbappe of double-dealing, stating on Twitter: "In football you have those who keep their word... and then there's Mbappe."

Lamari Fayza, the PSG ace's mother, was not prepared to let that comment pass, though.

Monsieur Hermel. Quand on ne sait pas on se tait .. jamais un accord n a été donné .. bien à vous — lamari fayza (@FayzaLamari) May 21, 2022

"Mr Hermel. When we don't know something we should keep quiet," she replied.

"A deal had never been struck."

What had Fayza previously said about Mbappe's future?

Fayza, who manages her son's interests as his agent, had earlier this week revealed that offers from both clubs were on the table.

“The two offers, the one from PSG and the one from Real Madrid, are almost identical," she had told Kora Sports.

"At Real, my son will have control over his image rights. Now we are awaiting his decision… The two offers aren’t that different and we are waiting for Mbappe to choose what he wants.”

