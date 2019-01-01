Kedah's Aidil eager to fulfill dream of locking horns with JDT

Despite the absence of two of 's key players in their final clash this Saturday, head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak is relishing the chance to square off against the mighty Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

Right back Rizal Ghazali and centre back Renan Alves will be suspended for the final due to accumulated bookings, but speaking in the pre-match press conference on Friday, Aidil remarked that he is determined to not let this affect his team's performance.

"This final is quite difficult than before ( final). We're playing a better team after a short period of recovery and playing 120 minutes against a strong team in Kuantan (against in Malaysia Cup semi-finals). Two players are out but for me and the team, we need to focus on what we have.

"We need to give our commitment as it is the last game of the season. We have to give everything we have, everyone wants to perform in the final, and we want to enjoy it too," he remarked.

After all, the Singaporean has always harboured the dream of playing against JDT, he admitted while conceding that his side is the underdogs in the encounter.

"I've been wanting to take on JDT, since my AFC [Cup] days [with Singaporean clubs]. That has been my wish because they are a big team.

"[Takin on JDT] is the time to test yourself, enjoy the moment; not every coach gets to experience the final match. Praise Allah, we'll get that chance tomorrow and whatever the result is, I'm proud of my players and my team, of what we've achieved in the last 10 months. We take to the pitch tomorrow without pressure. It's the last game of the season, we won't hold anything back, and hopefully we'll get the result," noted the former boss.

Saturday's encounter will also pit the two 2019 Malaysian champions; JDT won this year's Super League title while Kedah lifted the FA Cup trophy.

