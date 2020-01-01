Kebano scores as Fulham reach playoff final in second leg defeat by Cardiff City

The Congolese attacker netted a crucial goal that was enough to send the Cottagers to Wembley

Neeskens Kebano scored for the second fourth game in a row as booked their place in the Championship promotion play-off final even though they lost 2-1 on Thursday night to but won 3-2 on aggregate.

The Cottagers took control of their destiny from the first leg after sealing a 2-0 win in the Welsh capital with Anglo-Nigerian Josh Onomah and Kebano each finding the back of the net.

The Bluebirds tried to initiate a comeback here when Curtis Nelson scored in just the eighth minute of play.

It did not take long for Fulham to respond with DR Congo international Kebano equalising a minute later by tapping in Bobby Reid’s well-worked cross on the right flank.

What. A. Response. @bobbyreid93 sends a wicked low ball across the box and @Neeskens_Kebano is there to convert!#FULCAR [1-1] https://t.co/MgFfR6hi4n — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

Lee Tomlin made it 2-1 to Cardiff just two minutes after the restart, but that would be the end of their efforts in making a return to the top-flight since the 2018-19 season when they finished 18th, two points shy of safety.

Kebano was injured at the start of the second half and was replaced by 25-year-old Franco-Mauritanian striker Aboubakar Kamara.

The academy graduate’s goal was his only shot on target while he produced 35 touches, 10 accurate passes at (62.5%) and won six of 11 total duels.

Kebano has now had a hand in six goals (five goals, one assist) which began on the penultimate round of the regular season in a 5-3 win over before playing a 1-1 draw with relegated Athletic and then finally the first leg of the playoffs against Cardiff.

5⃣ goals in his last 4⃣ games now for @Neeskens_Kebano 🤪



What a guy. pic.twitter.com/3vjbM6yVdy — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 30, 2020

Fulham are also looking to make it to Premier League since the 2018-19 campaign when they finished 19th.

They will come up against who saw off also by the same 3-2 aggregate scoreline in the other semi-final.

The Bees were beaten 1-0 in the first leg in South courtesy of a fantastic Andre Ayew strike, but clawed their way back in their last game at Griffin Park with 3-1 win, -linked Said Benrahma providing an assist for the second goal.

Brentford are looking to get back in ’s top tier for the first time in 74 years.