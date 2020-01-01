Kayserispor's Bernard Mensah accepts Stay at Home challenge

The Ghanaian attacker has decided to engage in the social media phenomenon that is keeping footballers engaged while self-isolating from the coronavirus.

Bernard Mensah has taken up the Stay at Home challenge as the football world and the entire globe continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus.

With the bulk of sporting activities suspended until further notice, football players have no option but to self-isolate.

The Stay at Home challenge is a social media phenomenon that sees players juggle the ball for as long as possible and nominate fellow players to join in and do likewise.

Mensah shared a video of his juggling skills on Instagram and nominated some Ghanaians who included Alhassan Wakaso, Mubarak Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah and Christian Atsu. Guinea striker Bengali-Fode Koita was also nominated.

The 25-year-old Mensah was in action behind closed doors at the weekend, providing two assists as Kayserispor beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1 in the Super Lig to close the gap towards top-flight safety.