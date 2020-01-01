Kayode's goal not enough as Sivasspor lose to Maccabi Tel Aviv

The Nigeria international took his tally to two goals on his second appearance in the European competition this season

Olanrewaju Kayode scored a goal as Sivasspor suffered 2-1 loss against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Uefa .

Thursday's result was Sivasspor's third straight defeat across all competitions after losing their opening Europa League fixture to and their last league outing against Rizespor by 2-0.

After a goalless first-half at the New Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium, Kayode broke the deadlock and fired the hosts ahead with his effort in the 55th minute.

The forward was assisted by 's Max Gradel and it was his second goal in the Europa League after he grabbed a goal in their 5-3 loss to Villarreal last Thursday.

Kayode saw 75 minutes of action in the encounter before he was replaced by 's Isaac Cofie while Gradel came off three minutes later and his compatriot Arouna Kone was introduced in the 81st minute.

Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa was in goal for Sivasspor and 's Faycal Fajr played for 90 minutes.

Sivasspor are third in Group I without no point after two games while unbeaten Villarreal lead the pack with superior goals difference to second-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Although he is yet to open his goal account in the Super Lig after three outings this term, Kayode has been in fine goalscoring run in the Europa League.

The loanee will be aiming to steer Sivasspor back to winning ways when they battle Hatayspor in a league match on Monday. Three days after, they have a date with Qarabag in the secondary European tournament.