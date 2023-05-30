Karim Benzema receives mega €400m offer from Middle East as Saudi Kingdom plans to use Real Madrid star & Lionel Messi in 2030 World Cup hosting bid

Karim Benzema has reportedly received a huge contract offer from Saudi Arabia as the country look to use superstars to boost their 2030 World Cup bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite enjoying a strong season, Benzema is reportedly becoming increasingly uneasy at Real Madrid. Within the Frenchman's contract is an unwritten 'Ballon d'Or clause', which extends his contract with Los Balncos by a year and was triggered when he was awarded the coveted trophy in late 2022. He is, however, yet to publicly commit his future to the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AS are reporting that Benzema, alongside seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, has been offered a mega-money contract by a Saudi Arabian club in an attempt to strengthen the nation's 2030 World Cup hopes. The contract offered to Benzema is said to be in excess of €400 million (£346m/$439m) over two seasons and would involve him being paid as an ambassador for the World Cup bid in the future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo is already playing in the Middle East having joined Al-Nassr in late 2022, and the country want to firm up their efforts for the centenary World Cup in the coming months. Votes will be cast in September 2024 for the 2030 host, with Spain, Portugal, Ukraine and Morocco's bid set to rival any attempt Saudi Arabia makes to host the tournament in 2030.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? Just one La Liga game remains this season, and it could be Benzema's last for Real. No official confirmation has been made of his next steps and with him retiring from international football after the 2022 World Cup, Benzema will have plenty of time to decide his next step.