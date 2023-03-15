Goal and gone! Karim Benzema forced off by injury right after giving Real Madrid the lead against Liverpool, putting El Clasico status in doubt

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was forced off the pitch due to injury right after he scored against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Goal gave Madrid 1-0 lead (6-2 agg)

Collided with Van Dijk as he scored

Exited in obvious discomfort

WHAT HAPPENED? With El Clasico looming this weekend, Benzema sustained an apparent leg injury late in the second leg of Real Madrid's last-16 clash with Liverpool. He collided with Virgil van Dijk as he slotted into an empty net and almost immediately began to grimace.

However, he sat on the bench rather than going straight down the tunnel after his substitution in a positive sign for Carlo Ancelotti.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any serious issue would be a huge blow for Ancelotti, as his side face a blockbuster clash against rivals Barcelona on Sunday, where defeat at Camp Nou would see the Blaugrana pull 12 points clear at the La Liga summit.

For now, though, Madrid will revel in a dominant performance over last year's Champions League finalists, the scores ending 6-2 on aggregate to secure passage to yet another European quarter-final for Los Blancos.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? With the extent of his injury not yet known, the Frenchman will be aiming to get back to full fitness for that Barca clash, before a period of rest over the international break and other Clasico on April 5.