Kante looking forward to welcoming Pulisic to goal-shy Chelsea

The Blues star is happy with his new club's acquisition, which was announced shortly ahead of a stalemate at Stamford Bridge

N'Golo Kante is pleased with the news that Chelsea have secured the £58 million signing of Christian Pulisic, amid a run which has seen the goals dry up for the Londoners and their forwards fall to injury.

Pulisic will have to wait until next season to make his Chelsea debut as he spends the rest of this season on loan at Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Kante has been one of Chelsea's goal-scorers in a barren run which has seen Chelsea score only 11 goals in their last 10 games.

Understandably, Maurizio Sarri is hoping for an attacking option to boost his misfiring forward line which is also beset by injuries - as Willian joined the likes of Olivier Giroud, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in recent spells on the sidelines.

Kante says that Pulisic is a good signing for Chelsea and admits that his side missed too many chances against Southampton, in Wednesday's 0-0 draw.

"We know he's a good player. He's doing well for Dortmund and we are glad to welcome him to Chelsea," Kante said at Stamford Bridge, before outlining the issues against Southampton. "It was a little bit difficult. We didn't complete our objective at home.

"We played against a very compact Southampton team, we had some chances but we didn't score. I think we defended very well in this game. We tried to keep the ball in the first half, in the second half we continued with our plan.

"We had more spaces and we tried to find a way to score but I think we missed some chances, the keeper made some saves and they fought until the end and got the point."

Chelsea are now preparing to play in the competition they won seven months ago, as the FA Cup winners welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge in the third round of the competition.

Kante insists that Chelsea aren't looking to get back to playing in the league to right the wrongs against the Saints and the beginning of their cup trophy defence.

"No, no we want to do the best we can in every competition," Kante added. "The FA Cup is coming, we won it last season and we are ready to play."