Kante doubtful for Chelsea's Norwich clash due to ankle injury

The France midfielder has been struggling with a sprained ankle throughout the week and faces a late check on his fitness

N’Golo Kante is a doubt for ’s trip to Norwich on Saturday, with manager Frank Lampard confirming he has been carrying an ankle sprain.

The French midfielder is thought to have picked up the injury during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leicester. Though he completed the full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge, he hasn't completed a full training session since then.

Kante will be assessed before the game at Carrow Road, with defender Antonio Rudiger also out but hoped to be back in contention for next weekend as the Blues face another promoted side in .

