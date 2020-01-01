Kanoute hopes Partey stays in LaLiga amidst Arsenal, PSG transfer rumours

The Ghana international continues to be linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid

Former striker Frederic Kanoute hopes that ’s Thomas Partey remains in LaLiga amidst ongoing transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

Partey has been the subject of increasing speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, with understood to be monitoring his services, while have also been credited with an interest in the Black Stars powerhouse.

Kanoute, for one, is keen to see the 26-year-old remain in the Spanish top flight.

More teams

“There are a few exciting [African] players in LaLiga in my opinion,” former Mali international Kanoute told Goal during a LaLiga conference on Wednesday.

“I really like Thomas [Partey] of Atletico Madrid. He’s a player who is going to keep improving, and there have even been rumours of him leaving to other clubs.

“We hope to keep him in LaLiga as long as possible.”

Partey has established himself as a key figure at Atleti after making his senior debut for Los Rojiblancos in November 2015 following a loan spell at Almeria.

The midfielder, who featured in the final in 2016, had scored twice in 24 league appearances before the Spanish top flight was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His fine form for Diego Simeone’s side this term has prompted intense transfer speculation, and last month, his international colleague Kasim Nuhu of Fortuna Dusseldorf acknowledged rumours linking the midfielder to Arsenal, and claimed he would be happy if Partey signed for the Gunners.

According to AS, as per Goal, PSG are also monitoring the midfielder, who has a £45 million/$56 million release clause in his current contract.

Atleti are understood to be keen on extending Partey’s stay at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond 2023.

Article continues below

It’s been a season of transition for Simeone’s side, and at the time of LaLiga’s suspension due to Covid-19, the capital club found themselves down in sixth.

In 27 outings to date this term, Atletico have taken 45 points, leaving them a whopping 13 behind league leaders .

Nonetheless, Champions League qualification remains firmly within reach for Partey and co. when the league resumes, with fourth-placed only one point ahead of them with 11 matches to play.