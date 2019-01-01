‘Kane is world’s best No.9 & Abraham’s quality’ – Ex-England striker excited by Three Lions’ firepower

Gareth Southgate has some prolific frontmen available to him, with Dean Ashton a big fan of star turns on the books at Tottenham and Chelsea

Former striker Dean Ashton is excited by the firepower the Three Lions now have at their disposal, with Harry Kane considered to be the best No.9 on the planet and Tammy Abraham a “quality” option to compete with the frontman.

Spurs’ prolific striker Kane is the undisputed main man for Gareth Southgate’s side as an attacking focal point and captain of the team.

There are, however, plenty of alternative sources of goals available to a side which reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and 2019 .

academy graduate Abraham has emerged as one of them, with the 22-year-old recording nine goals this season.

He has taken his big chance with the Blues, with Frank Lampard offering him the grandest of Premier League stages after impressing during a series of loan spells.

Ashton, who won one senior cap in his career, told Goal of Abraham: “Very impressed.

“I had no doubts whatsoever that he would show this quality. You don’t score the goals he has in the Championship, in the manner he has, and not become a Premier League player – and a good one at that.

“He’s been given a platform by Frank Lampard and, once he has got the confidence, which we have seen now, he’s an incredible athlete and his movement has improved and his finishing is as good as anyone at the moment.”

The problem for Abraham when it comes to international outings is that his path is being blocked by the sizeable frame of Kane.

Quizzed on whether the Spurs star can be considered the finest frontman in world football, Ashton said: “I think he is at the moment. He’s certainly up there with [Robert] Lewandowski in terms of an out-and-out No.9.

“At the moment it’s going to take some unbelievable performances and maybe a dip in form for him to lose his place for England.

“His scoring record, the way he leads the line and being captain as well, it’s difficult for a Tammy Abraham or anyone else, but they just have to keep scoring goals.”

England recorded six efforts in their most recent outing, as they blew away Bulgaria on a night marred by racist chanting, and are well on course to book their place at .

Ashton believes an exciting squad should be heading into that tournament full of confidence and believing that they can challenge once again for a major honour.

He said: “The odd little result here and there has flagged up a few things, but it’s a young squad and players are going to make mistakes.

“I love the way Gareth has stuck to the way he wants to play, the more attractive style and giving youth a chance.

“I think every England fan should be excited, not expectant, but just excited and looking forward to what could happen in the Euros.”

