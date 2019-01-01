Kane, Ronaldo and football stars react to 'unbelievable' Super Bowl

The Tottenham star was in the stands in Atlanta to watch the Patriots seal their sixth crown and led the cheers for Tom Brady's team

The sporting world's attention turned from real football to its American counterpart on Sunday as the Super Bowl kicked off between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

The game's biggest contest of the year attracts eyes from all over the world, including those of some of Europe's top stars.

This year, the Patriots got the better of the Rams with a superb defensive display, winning 13-3 to secure the sixth crown in their history.

Star quarterback Tom Brady guided the Pats to another title, but it was Tottenham striker Harry Kane who was leading the plaudits from the stands in Atlanta as football players and clubs joined in the fun.

Before the game, Premier League stars gave their predictions on who would win and quite a few got it right.

Take a look with the benefit of hindsight to see who backed the right team in the big contest.

Meanwhile, Celtic loan player Timothy Weah was left disappointed after revealing his support for the Rams ahead of the big game.