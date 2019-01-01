Kane on the spot for Spurs to overtake Adebayor and set North London Derby goal record

The Tottenham striker converted a second-half penalty in his most recent meeting with Arsenal to move to the top of a notable chart

Harry Kane has become the top goalscorer in north London derbies by converting a penalty for in his most recent outing against .

The Spurs striker was famously released by the Gunners as a youngster and crossed the divide to find the recognition he craved.

Those at Emirates Stadium have been left to rue that decision as a former member of their academy system has come back to haunt them on a regular basis.

That was the case once again at Wembley on Saturday.

Kane had already seen one effort ruled out for offside before getting the opportunity to convert from the spot.

Arsenal were unhappy with the awarding of a penalty, but Tottenham’s star man made no mistake from 12 yards.

Kane now has nine derby efforts to his name, one more than Emmanuel Adebayor – who represented both Arsenal and Spurs during his time in .

Robert Pires is third on the list with seven efforts, while Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Gareth Bale have five apiece.

9 - Harry Kane is now the outright leading scorer in Premier League north London derbies, overtaking Emmanuel Adebayor (8). Occasion. #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/O9DJvF8Rfl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

Kane’s latest effort against Arsenal also saw him add another successful spot-kick to a growing collection of penalties against the Gunners.

4 - Harry Kane has now scored four Premier League penalties against Arsenal; only Alan Shearer against (7) and (5), and Steven Gerrard against (5) have more against a single opponent in competition history. Calm. #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/k7tNHDWs5k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

While Kane was able to keep his composure to find the net from 12 yards, Arsenal were unable to do likewise.

In the closing stages of an entertaining encounter, the Gunners were awarded a penalty of their own.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up, but saw his effort saved by Hugo Lloris.

There was still time after that failure for Lucas Torreira to collect a late red card.

There were to be no more goals, though, and Kane’s strike – which cancelled out an opener from Aaron Ramsey – ensured that the points were shared in a 1-1 draw .

Spurs are now three Premier League games without a win, while Arsenal could slip back out of the top four if emerge victorious in a home date with Southampton.