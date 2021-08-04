Kane no-show amid Man City links to be 'solved internally', says Spurs boss Nuno

With rumours linking the England forward to Manchester City, the Portuguese trainer was unable to offer anything in the way of positive updates

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has said that the club will “solve the problem” of Harry Kane's no-show for pre-season before he speaks any more on the matter.

Kane failed to return to Spurs on Tuesday, with the striker due back at the London outfit following a holiday after reaching the final of Euro 2020.

In doing so, however, he has only served to intensify speculation that he is pushing for a move away from the club this summer, most likely to join Manchester City.

What has Nuno said?

“We have to solve the situation internally with the club speaking and trying to reach a better solution and conclusion,” Nuno told reporters after Spurs' 2-2 friendly draw with Chelsea.

“The pre-season for all the clubs has been very hard. This is a different one, I know, but it has been difficult for all the teams and players through absences. It has been very hard for everybody.

“We have to solve the problems ourselves and then I will speak.”

What do we know about Kane's situation?

Kane's current contract with Tottenham does not expire until 2024, but it has been reported that the England frontman has a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy which will allow him to move on ahead of the new season.

Goal understands that Pep Guardiola is extremely keen on signing Kane, with City willing to spend in excess of £100 million to land their man.

At the moment, however, no formal negotiation have taken place.

What has Kane said?

Speaking back in March, Kane made it clear that he would look to move elsewhere if he felt Spurs' project was not moving at the same pace as his own ambitions.

“I'll always love Spurs,” he said. “But if I don't feel we're going in the right direction then I'm not someone who will just stay for the sake of it.

“I'm an ambitious player, I want to become one of the best players.”

