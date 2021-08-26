Kane hits twice in first Tottenham start of the season after committing future to club

The forward made his presence felt by sending his team through in the Conference League at the expense of Pacos Ferreira

Tottenham star Harry Kane capped an eventful 48 hours by netting twice to see his side past Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The striker put an end to a raft of transfer speculation on Wednesday by committing his future to the north Londoners.

And he marked his first start of the season in style to ensure Spurs' continuity in the new competition.

Tottenham's saviour

Kane had sat out last week's clash in Portugal as Tottenham and Manchester City vied for his loyalties.

Without their star striker, Spurs fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat with an under-strength team.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo finally welcomed Kane back to the fold at the weekend with a 20-minute stint off the bench against Wolves, and Kane was named to his starting line-up on Thursday in order to turn around the Conference League tie.

And he did just that, hitting his side's first two goals before Gio Lo Celso put the result beyond doubt as Spurs ran out 3-0 winners to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Staying put

Kane's match-winning performance came hot on the heels of Wednesday's statement, which finally put Spurs fans' minds at rest following a summer of doubt over whether their star would move to a Premier League rival.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he wrote on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"

