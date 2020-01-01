Kane ‘fully fit’ & ‘feeling sharp’ after injury as Spurs striker sets ambitious top-four target

The Tottenham striker has been out of action since New Year’s Day, but he is over a hamstring problem and looking for Champions League qualification

Harry Kane has declared himself to be “fully fit” and is setting the ambitious target of winning “seven or eight” of their last nine games in order to secure a top-four finish.

Spurs sit some way off the qualification pace at present, with Jose Mourinho’s side having slipped to eighth in the Premier League table.

A seven-point gap separates them from London rivals in fourth, while the likes of and are sat above them and neighbours just a point behind.

Having Kane back at their disposal for the first time since New Year’s Day will undoubtedly aid Spurs’ cause when a return to action is made on the back of a coronavirus-enforced break.

The captain had seen a hamstring injury threaten to bring his 2019-20 campaign to a premature conclusion, but the 26-year-old is raring to go once more.

He has told Tottenham’s official YouTube channel: "It has been a funny few months or so having to adapt to the situation, it is great to be back out with the lads, just to feel that team building and get back and competing a little bit more.

"From the hamstring point of view it is great to be able to give it a bit more rest. I have not played a game for six months now, it has been a long, long time.

"From an injury point of view I'm normal, I'm fully fit. It will take a while to get back to the team training and feeling that again because I haven't done that for six months or so. I am feeling food, I am feeling sharp.

"It has been good to do some individual training, a bit of finishing, a lot of individual drills to work on my game and improve. I am at a stage where I am looking forward to getting some games and hopefully I'll be back playing before too long."

He added on his rehabilitation from an untimely knock: "It is a good shock to the system. It has been very intense.

"I have picked up a few injuries here and there, sometimes people think injuries is the time to rest but it is almost when you're injured you work harder than before you were injured.

"It is the first time that I have been able to take my time, re-focus and work on some individual stuff. I have really enjoyed it. Hopefully I'll be back in a better place before I was injured and look forward to a busy year."

Kane had added a further 17 goals to his remarkable tally for Spurs prior to being laid low and will need to deliver a few more if Mourinho’s men are to hit lofty targets.

"We have got to finish in the top four, there is no doubt about that," Kane, who has seen transfer talk build around him in his absence, said.

"We have got a massive game against Manchester United in the first game and realistically we are going to have to win seven or eight to get into the Champions League.

"That has got to be our aim. Of course we want to win every game but we have got to make sure we finish strong if we want to be playing Champions League football next season."

Premier League football is due to return on June 17, with games set to come thick and fast as the current campaign is played to a finish behind closed doors.