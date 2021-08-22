The forward played no part in his side's first two matches in 2021-22 but appeared for the last 20 minutes at Molineux

Harry Kane came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season for Tottenham amid rumours he will soon be leaving for Manchester City.

The striker was granted a late return to training over the summer and sat out Spurs' first Premier League match, against his transfer suitors, as well as their UEFA Conference League defeat to Pacos Ferreira.

However he was back in action on Sunday as the club made it two wins out of two at Wolves' expense.

A late cameo

Kane started the match at Molineux on the bench, with Son Heung-Min leading the line for Nuno Espirito Santo against his former employers, but with just under 20 minutes still to play he received his chance.

The England striker entered the action for Son and managed to make a limited impact, testing goalkeeper Jose Sa with his only shot of the game.

Kane also earned a late yellow card as Tottenham held on to win 1-0 thanks to Dele Alli's ninth minute penalty.

Kane's future at Tottenham

Reports suggest that City remain in the hunt for the Tottenham star and are keen to wrap up a deal in the current window. Spurs, though, are equally determined to hold on to their striker unless they receive a bid they believe reflects his value, some £160 million ($220m).

In the meantime, manager Nuno insists that Kane is part of his plans.

"He trained today. He trained with the group of players that stayed in England," he explained following the club's midweek defeat. "He trained well and he is going to train tomorrow and when we return he will join all the players and work as the group and Harry in it."

