Kamaldeen: Ajax director Overmars confirms interest in Ghana and Nordsjaelland sensation

The Dutch side are looking to sign another Ghana star for the second straight summer

Ajax have made contact with Danish side Nordsjaelland over the possible acquisition of Ghana youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana, the Dutch side's director of football affairs, Marc Overmars, has confirmed.

Kamaldeen, a fully capped Ghana international, has been turning heads in the Superliga with fine performances, having so far netted eight goals and provided three assists this term, four of his strikes coming in his last three matches.

The 19-year-old has been touted as the heir to compatriot Mohammed Kudus, who left Nordsjaelland for Ajax last summer.

"This player [Kamaldeen] has of course been put down fantastically in recent months. I have had some contact with that club [Nordsjaelland]," Overmars responds to a question about Kamaldeen on Sunday, Voetbalzone has reported.

"Now Ajax comes back every week as an interested party. Every club tries to put its players in the shop window.

"At the moment we also have some wingers running ourselves. Whether we should sell first? Well?

"That is a statement I have heard many times before. We will first calmly see what is going to happen before we may take big steps. "

Kamaldeen promptly took over Kudus' departed No.10 shirt at Nordsjaelland and soon created a reputation as the Wild Tigers' new talisman on the pitch, erupting reports of a likelihood of following his former teammate to Ajax, who have been looking to strengthen their left-wing position for a while.

With club captain Dusan Tadic at the wrong side of 30, Ajax are looking to bring in fresh blood, a desire which has been heightened by the departure of Quincy Promes to Spartak Moscow and the struggle of new Moroccan signing Oussama Idrissi in stepping up.

"Everyone knows we have a buffer, but that is going down very quickly. I hope the stadiums will be sold out again in the new season, because we just need that," Overmars said.

"I think we need two transfers, if you spend and costs. It is known: we have to sell at least fifty million euros to break even."

Netherlands star Ryan Gravenberch has been mentioned as one of Ajax's strong possible departures should they be able to balance the books to bring in new players, with Chelsea and Manchester having been linked to the midfielder.

"I am not aware of that," said Overmars when asked about a possible summer move for Gravenberch to England.

"People forget one thing: that ninety percent of the clubs have nothing to spend. So it will all become very quiet. Before Gravenberch and Martínez, nobody has been with me yet."

According to L'Equipe, French side Olympique Lyonnais are the latest club to express interest in Kamaldeen, who has also been linked to Manchester United, Club Brugge, Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United.