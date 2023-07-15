'I'm going in a week early' - Kalvin Phillips pledges to come back fit for Man City following 'overweight' jibe from Pep Guardiola

Kalvin Phillips vowed to come back fitter in the upcoming season as he plans to join Manchester City's pre-season training a week earlier.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international midfielder remained out of favour for most of last season, his maiden campaign with City. But Phillips is determined to come back fitter in the upcoming season and will give his all in the club's pre-season training.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Big Issue, Phillips said, "We’ll probably try and do it again. That would be nice. I’m not too sure how well it will go. But there are very good lads at Manchester City, they are amazing people. I’m going to go in a week early to get my running in and hopefully come back as fit as possible when the training starts.

"As last season went along, I got more positive in myself. And they know that even if I’m not involved in certain games, I will always be there for the team. I’m a team player. I’m just excited for the pre-season tour and to get the season started."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Leeds United midfielder had earlier admitted that he felt bad after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called him 'overweight' in December last year. Phillips appeared in just 12 Premier League games last time and started only twice. Guardiola had explained that he had failed to adapt to City's playing style.

WHAT NEXT? The treble winners are set to travel to Japan for a pre-season tour this month where they are scheduled to face Yokohama F Marinos, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.