Kalou: Former Chelsea star joins Brazil’s Botafogo

The 34-year-old forward has teamed up with the Big Fire two days after announcing his departure from Hertha Berlin

Brasileirao side Botafogo have announced the signing of Ivorian forward Salomon Kalou on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old joins the team two days after announcing his departure from side after a six-year spell.

Disclosing this development, the Rio de Janeiro based outfit published a video on its social media handle.

More teams

Although there were no further details about his contract in terms of duration, the former star is expected to make his debut for Paulo Autuori’s men when the Brazilian league returns in August.

Article continues below

He joins former international midfielder Keisuke Honda as the club hopes to challenge for honours.

Meanwhile, the 2015 winner expressed his delight with his move “Very proud to be in Botafogo,” Kalou said.

Botafogo are among the top clubs in Rio and the former Chelsea star is expected to add bite to their attack when football returns in the country after a coronavirus pandemic break.