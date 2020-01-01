Kakuta strike sends Lens to second in Ligue 1 with victory over Saint-Etienne

The Congolese forward continued his impressive form with the Pas-de-Calais outfit taking maximum points against Les Verts

Gael Kakuta scored his fourth goal in the colours of RC Lens in what was his sixth appearance in a 2-0 win over on Saturday, which sent them up to second on the log.

Le Sang et Or have continued to have a strong start in their return to the top-flight after five years, with just one loss, which came on the opening day against OGC Nice. Victories against current champions followed and next were wins against Lorient and before the streak ended with a draw at Olympique.

Kakuta had a goal involvement in all those games bar the PSG victory and was involved here again, this time scoring from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after Ignatius Ganago was recklessly brought down by Timothee Kolodziejczak in the box and was subsequently given a straight red card.

(1-0) 15 : BUUUUUUUUUUTTTTTT ! #Kakuta transforme le penalty et ne laisse aucune chance à Moulin !#RCLASSE #rclens pic.twitter.com/Sf9aRj9fO1 — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 3, 2020

Ganago was unable to continue because of injury from the challenge and was taken off and replaced by Simon Bokote Banza.

Lens thought they had doubled their lead through Facundo Medina just two minutes later but the Video Assistant Referee ruled for offside.

Lens led 1-0 into the break and it was more misery for Saint-Etienne after the restart as they were reduced to nine men with midfielder Wahbi Khazri getting a straight red card for another reckless challenge in the 64th minute.

This gave Lens more opportunities to score and they did so via Florian Sotoca’s headed effort in the 84th minute.

Kakuta was taken off in the 71st minute for Tony Mauricio. While on the pitch, the DR Congo international contributed 59 touches, two key passes and 32 accurate passes (86%).

Lens go level on points with leaders who play on Sunday. They are one point clear of PSG who thrashed Angers 6-1 on Friday and could be overtaken by , and who are all in action on Sunday.