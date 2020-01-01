Kakuta scores as Lens bow to Delort's Montpellier

The DR Congo international was on target for the Blood and Gold, albeit, that could not save them from going down to La Paillade

Gael Kakuta found the net in Lens’ 3-2 home defeat to in Sunday’s French topflight clash.

Going into the encounter against Michel Der Zakarian’s men, the Blood and Gold were hoping to consolidate on their 2-0 triumph at , nonetheless, they were unable to halt the rampaging visitors.

After a cagey opening minute, La Paillade took a 15th minute lead through English striker of Congolese descent Stephy Mavididi. The 22-year-old striker headed Andy Delort’s cross past goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca having been left unmarked in the goal area.

Ten minutes later, Pedro Mendes doubled their advantage after slotting home from close range as Leca fumbled a well-taken free-kick by Delort.

Lens reduced the deficit in the 36th minute after goalkeeper Jonas Omlin turned the ball into his net – with Seko Fofona’s shot bouncing off his back before sailing into the next.

In the second-half, both teams came out in desperate of more goals, but it was Franck Haise’s side that levelled matters through Kakuta’s penalty in the 50th minute. Following Omlin’s foul on Fofona, referee Jeremy Stinat pointed to the spot and the former man stepped up to beat the opposing goalkeeper.

The home team’s ambition of picking all the available points suffered a massive blow as the visiting side took the lead through Gaetan Laborde in the 69th minute after heading home a corner kick by Florent Mollet.

Despite a late rally from the Stade Bollaert-Delelis giants, they were unable to pick up a point from the five-goal thriller.

Kakuta, who now accounts for six goals in 13 French elite division games was on parade from start to finish alongside Malian defender Massadio Haidara, while 's Ignatius Ganago came in for Arnaud Kalimuendo after 69 minutes. Whereas, Burkina Faso's Cyrille Bayala and Cape Verde's Steven Fortes were not dressed for action.

On the other side, 's Keagan Dolly replaced Teji Savanier with 10 minutes left to play as Cameroon's Ambrose Oyongo and Congo's Beni Makouana were not listed for the game.

Montpellier are fifth in the log with 26 points from 14 games with Lens occupying the eighth position with 21 points.