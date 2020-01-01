Kakuta and Zungu shine in Amiens and PSG thriller

The Congolese and South Africa internationals were in fine form as the Unicorns frustrated the Parisians

Congolese attacker Gael Kakuta was Africa's standout performer amongst a host of Africans as and Paris-Saint Germain played to a thrilling 4-4 draw in action on Saturday.

The former attacker started for Amiens in a line-up that included 's Aurelien Chedjou, Mali’s Fousseni Diabate, 's Bongani Zungu and 's Nicholas Opoku while 's Idrissa Gueye started for PSG.

Kakuta stunned PSG with a sensational strike as Amiens raced into a 3-0 lead against the French champions, having already set up Serhou Guirassy for the opener in the 5th minute.

The 28-year notched his third goal contribution of the night as he setup Diabate for the Ligue 1 strugglers' third goal of the night.

But Ander Herrera pulled a goal back for PSG just before half-time and two quickfire goals from Franco-Ivorian's 17-year-old centre-back Tanguy Kouassi and a Mauro Icardi strike looked to have sealed the comeback and three points for PSG.

However, Amiens got an injury-time equaliser through Guirassy’s second goal of the game and it finished 4-4.

The strike was Kakuta's second of the campaign in 20 outings while he also notched his fourth and fifth assists. He is slowly showing the potential that attracted Chelsea in 2007.

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki will be thrilled with Zungu featuring throughout. It was the 27-year-old midfielder's first start since the collapse of his proposed deadline day move to Real Mallorca in .

It was the former Vitoria Guimaraes player's first 90 minutes since last playing a full game in the 2-1 loss to Stade Brest on the 25th of January.

The midfielder put in a solid display and outshone Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye who was hauled off at half-time.