Juwon Oshaniwa: Former Hearts left-back hopes to return to Europe

The 29-year-old Nigeria international is looking to make a comeback to Europe after leaving the Jambos

Juwon Oshaniwa is hoping to return to Europe to continue plying his trade after leaving Scottish side Heart of Midlothian.

The 29-year-old left-back joined Hearts in 2015 from Israeli club Ashdod and signed a three-year contract.

The international was, however, released two years into his contract before teaming up with Nigerian Professional Football League side Akwa United as a free agent.

Oshaniwa, who made 24 appearances for the Jambos, has lifted the lid on his departure from the Scottish side while hoping to return to Europe.

“I cancelled my contract mutually with Hearts but it is not like I had a bad run,” Oshaniwa told Edinburgh News.

"The first year, I arrived after pre-season and the team still had the best defensive record in the league that season. We qualified for the . I played around 75 per cent of the games.

“I don’t know what came up along the line with the team, but I must be honest with you: It’s a team I love with all my heart. I wanted to play for them and I did play for them.

"Akwa United is one of the best clubs with the best facilities and a good managerial set-up. That is why I came to play competitive football last season but as a free player.

"I did not sign a contract with them. They are now preparing for a new season but I am waiting to hear from my agent. As things stand, I am a free player. If anything comes up, I can just move. Of course, I would like to come back to Europe.”