Juwara and Barrow fire Bologna past Inter Milan

The Gambian stars delivered spectacular performances to help the Red and Blues edge Antonio Conte’s men at Giuseppe Meazza

Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow found the back of the net as secured a 2-1 victory over Milan in Sunday’s game.

After returning to winning ways against , the Red and Blues then played out a draw with last time out before the Gambian stars inspired them to claim all three points away from home.

Juwara was handed his fifth league appearance in the encounter and made the most of the opportunity with his brilliant performance.

The 18-year-old winger combined well with his compatriot to help Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men secure their 11th win of the season.

Antonio Conte’s men opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a well-struck effort from former striker Romelu Lukaku.

Bologna were then reduced to 10 men after Roberto Soriano was shown a red card for a serious foul, and Lautaro Martinez could have compounded their woes but missed his penalty.

In the 74th minute Juwara, who replaced Nicola Sansone, then levelled proceedings for Bologna before Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni was sent off.

With 10 minutes left to play, Barrow scored the all-important winning goal from the third of his shots in the encounter after he was set up by Nicolas Dominguez.

The on-loan forward came close to grabbing a brace but his shot hit the woodwork and he ended the game as one of the stand-out players.

Besides his goals, Barrow completed one dribble and had an 89% successful pass rate in the game to ensure his side upset their highly-rated opponents.

Barrow featured for 85 minutes before he was replaced by Mattias Svanberg while former international Victor Moses was not listed for the game, owing to injury.

With the result, Bologna moved to ninth on the league table with 41 points from 30 games while Inter dropped to the third spot with 64 points from the same number of matches.

The Gambian stars will hope to help the Red and Blues continue in the winning way when they face on Wednesday.