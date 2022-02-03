Juventus winger Douglas Costa to complete LA Galaxy loan transfer

Juventus winger Douglas Costa is set to complete a loan transfer to the LA Galaxy, GOAL can confirm.

Costa is currently on loan at Gremio, having initially rejoined his boyhood club from Juve last summer, but won't be staying on after a disastrous 2021 season.

The 31-year-old was powerless to prevent Gremio from being relegated from the Brazilian top flight, and is now ready to take on a new challenge in MLS.

What's the situation?

Instead of returning to Juve for the final six months of his contract, Costa will sign for the Galaxy on an initial loan agreement.

GOAL can confirm that the Brazil international will fly to Los Angeles this weekend to finalise a deal with the MLS club, who will also have the option to sign him outright for two seasons in the summer.

Costa's career journey

After his first stint at Gremio between 2008 and 2010, Costa ventured into Europe to join Shakhtar Donetsk.

The mercurial attacker won five league titles with the Ukrainian club and earned a place in Brazil's national team set-up before moving to Bayern Munich for €30 million (£25m/$34m) in 2015.

Costa helped Bayern win two Bundesliga titles but struggled with injuries at Allianz Arena and after a loan stint at Juve in 2017-18, he joined the Italian giants on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian added three Scudettos to his trophy collection in Turin, but returned to Bayern on loan in the summer of 2020 before picking up the FIFA Club World Cup and another Bundesliga title.

Juve decided against welcoming Costa back to the club last summer and instead sent him to Gremio for his ill-fated second spell, but he is now set for a fresh start in the United States with the Galaxy.

