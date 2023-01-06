Juventus vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Juventus and Udinese on TV in the United Kingdom and United States.

Juventus will host Udinese in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri resumed domestic league action with a 1-0 win over Cremonese in midweek and will hope to continue their winning run to pile the pressure on league leaders Napoli, who are seven points clear of them at the top. History is on their side as they have won 10 of their last 13 Serie A games against Udinese. They are also on a seven-game winning streak - without conceding a goal - and are hoping to record eight consecutive league wins for the first time since December 2018.

Udinese, meanwhile, are winless in their last eight league matches and head into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Andrea Sottil's side face the daunting task of travelling to a high-flying Juventus as they aim to get their campaign back on track.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Juventus vs Udinese date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Udinese Date: January 7, 2023 Kick-off: 5:00 pm BST / 12:00 pm ET / 10:30 pm IST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

How to watch Juventus vs Udinese on TV & live stream online

In the US, the match can be watched on the CBS network with live streaming available on Paramount+.

For viewers in the UK, the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Player India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Juventus team news and squad

Dusan Vlahovic is out with a groin problem, while Leandro Bonucci is missing with an adductor injury and Juan Cuadrado is a long-term absentee. Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is yet to return to full training.

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes should be available for selection following their World Cup triumph with Argentina, while Federico Chiesa is likely to feature off the bench.

Arkadiusz Milik will lead the lines alongside Moise Kean in a 3-5-2 formation.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Paredes, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Danilo, De Sciglio, Sandro. Midfielders Locatelli, Rabiot, Miretti, Fagioli, Kostic, McKennie, Ihattaren, Paredes. Forwards Ake, Chiesa, Soule, Kean, Milik, Di Maria.

Udinese team news and squad

Udinese will be without Adam Masina as he has recovers from a ruptured ACL. Gerard Deulofeu is also a doubt following his foot injury.

The rest of the squad is fit and available for selection.