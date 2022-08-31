Juventus vs Spezia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Dusan Vlahovic's strike over the weekend was only worth a point as Juve welcome Spezia to Turin

Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Spezia in Serie A on Wednesday evening.

Dusan Vlahovic scored a brilliant free-kick last time out but Massimiliano Allegri's side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Roma and find themselves with five points after three games. A goalless draw with Sampdoria followed a 3-0 win over Sassuolo in their league opener.

Spezia are only two points behind the hosts after a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo. Although they started off their domestic season with a 1-0 win over Empoli, Luca Gotti's side were then handed a 3-0 loss to Inter.

Juventus vs Spezia date & kick-off time

Game: Juventus vs Spezia Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Juventus vs Spezia on TV & live stream online

For viewers in the UK, the tie between Juventus and Spezia can be watched on BT Sport 6 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

Juventus squad and team news

The Old Lady have a brutal set of games ahead and changes look inevitable.

While Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa remain out of action, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was back on Saturday and new signing Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench.

Skipper Leonardo Bonucci may be back for the tie, with Danilo to fill in otherwise.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Bremer, Sandro; Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic

Position Players Goalkeepers Szcesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani Midfielders Locatelli, McKennie, Pogba, Cuadrado, Rovella, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Zakaria, Arthur, Fagioli Forwards Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Kean, Jorge, Di Maria, Soule Malvano, Ake

Spezia squad and team news

Spezia midfielder Albin Ekdal has not made the trip to Turin after being sent off against Sassuolo, with full-backs Salva Ferrer and Kelvin Amian injured and forward Janis Antiste doubtful.

M'Bala Nzola, who converted a penalty on Saturday, is likely to be handed another start along with Daniele Verde who has seemingly recovered from injury.

Spezia possible XI: Dragowski; Hristov, Kiwior, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Sala, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Verde, Nzola