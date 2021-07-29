The Bianconeri players cannot have any contact with anyone outside of the first team bubble due to the current coronavirus regulations in Italy

Juventus' senior squad has gone into isolation ahead of their Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Barcelona next weekend after Hamza Rafia tested positive for Covid-19.

The first team will be able to continue training at the Continassa facility, but cannot have any contact outside of that bubble after being placed in fiduciary isolation.

Rafia, meanwhile, will quarantine away from the rest of the squad for the next 10 days, and won't be cleared to return to the pitch until he posts a negative test after that period.

What's been said?

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Hamza Rafia has tested positive with Covid-19.

"In compliance with the legislation and in agreement with the local health authority, the team group has entered into fiduciary isolation as of today.

"This procedure will allow all negative subjects to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with the outside of the group."

Will the Barca game still go ahead?

The Juve squad are isolating as a precautionary measure, with Rafia having come into contact with the majority of his team-mates after reporting for the start of the club's pre-season last week.

Talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo also returned to Turin from his post-Euro 2020 holiday on Monday, but the club haven't confirmed any other positive cases as of yet.

As such, the meeting with Barca on August 8 will still go ahead as planned unless the situation changes after the next set of medical checks at Continassa.

Could Rafia miss any other games?

Rafia will definitely play no part in the friendly meeting with Barca, and could even be a doubt for the start of the new Serie A season if there are any complications with his recovery.

The 22-year-old had been touted for an important role in returning manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans after breaking into Juve's senior set-up last season, but may now have to wait a bit longer for his Serie A debut.

The Bianconeri are due to kick off their latest top-flight campaign with a trip to Udinese on August 22 as they bid to wrestle the title back from Inter.

