Juventus set to leave European Super League - but it all depends on Real Madrid & Barcelona

Juventus have initiated the process of withdrawing from the European Super League, pending authorisation from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Juventus begin exit procedure from Super League

Needs to be authorised by Real Madrid and Barcelona

Only the Spanish giants remain onboard the project

WHAT HAPPENED? The club had previously expressed their intention to withdraw from the league in June and has now taken concrete steps towards that goal. However, their formal exit from the Super League will not be complete until Real Madrid and Barcelona authorise the proposal.

Juventus made a statement that read: “Following the press release dated June 6 2023, with which Juventus announced that it had begun a period of discussion with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (clubs that had not announced their intention to exit the Super League project until then) with regards the proposed decision by Juventus to exit the Super League Project, the following is announced.

“Following such discussions, and given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit therefrom, but it also acknowledges that, under the applicable contractual terms, its exit will be completed and effective only if previously authorised by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the remaining clubs involved in the Super League Project.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid along with Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid were the founding members of the European Super League. However, immense criticism and opposition led to the withdrawal of most members shortly after its launch. Now, Juventus' decision to leave further weakens the already faltering project.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid and Barcelona are now the only two clubs left standing who have not officially withdrawn from the Super League. The future of the project largely depends on their decisions and whether they choose to continue their commitment. The court ruling against UEFA's ability to sanction clubs for joining the Super League has further emboldened the remaining clubs to pursue their vision.

WHAT NEXT? The fate of the European Super League hangs in the balance as the focus now shifts to the actions of Real Madrid and Barcelona regarding their involvement in the Super League project