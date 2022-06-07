Juventus eye Italy star Berardi as Di Maria deal threatens to fall apart amid Barcelona interest

The Serie A giants aren't willing to wait for the Argentine as they have another option lined up

Juventus are eyeing the capture of Italy star Domenico Berardi as their potential deal to sign Angel Di Maria is suddenly in doubt amid interest from Barcelona.

Di Maria had been heavily linked with the Bianconeri following the confirmation that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

However, late interest from Barcelona is threatening to spoil Juventus' deal, with the Italian giants more than willing to pounce for Berardi rather than wait for a delayed Di Maria decision.

What is the situation with Di Maria?

Juventus have long been seen as the favourites to sign Di Maria, who has left PSG after 295 games over seven seasons.

However, Barca have emerged as a last-gasp suitor, with the Argentine's status as a free transfer an enticing one for a club that has little money to spend.

Juventus still hope to sign Di Maria, but aren't prepared to be patient as the club wants a quick response from the attacking star.

Who is Berardi?

Should the Di Maria signing fail to materialise, Juventus are ready to turn to Sassuolo star Berardi, who has also been linked to Milan.

The 27-year-old Italian international, who has earned 24 career caps with the Azzurri, was previously with Juventus between 2013 and 2015 but failed to make an appearance for the club.

He spent the entirety of his Bianconeri tenure on loan with Sassuolo before joining the club permanently after the 2014-15 season where, in total, he has scored 120 goals in 325 appearances for Sassuolo.

