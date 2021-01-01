Juventus 'convinced' struggling Pirlo the right man for the job

The club's CFO has backed the manager despite some first-season missteps

Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici has reiterated that Juventus have full faith in Andrea Pirlo as the former midfield maestro attempts to usher the club into a new era of success.

Pirlo took charge of Juventus this summer, taking over from Maurizio Sarri, who lasted just one season.

The job is Pirlo's first senior managerial position, and he currently has the Old Lady in third place behind Inter and AC Milan.

What did Paratici have to say?

“Andrea is someone who enjoys pressure, as we all did when playing football at a certain level. I think that is his state of mind at this moment,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“The team is trying to take a certain tactical approach, we are convinced it is the right one, and will continue with it.

“We’ve been here for 11 years and eras tend to last for 3-4 years, so we have already gone through different eras and continued to win. That is a huge achievement.

“We have now started another new path, we are well aware of the choices we have made, and we want to see it through.

“Logically, choices have to be placed in context with that moment, because a month, a year or two years later, things can change.

“We renovated the squad, changed the coach, and we are very happy with the path we have taken. We have players with quality throughout, although naturally any team would struggle when there are several players missing all in the same area.”

Recent results

Juventus entered Tuesday's clash with Spezia still stewing from a 1-1 draw with Verona that only further complicated their push to defend the Serie A title.

With that draw, Juventus were left 10 points behind league-leaders Inter with Pirlo's side having a game in hand.

AC Milan also sit in between the two, as they are within four points of their local rivals.

“Unfortunately, to those who don’t work in football, the result is the only thing that counts," Paratici said of Juventus' recent misstep.

"To us, we know it’s important, but we also need to follow certain steps to get there, such as training well, etc."

