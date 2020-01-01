Juventus to start training in larger groups after first team squad all test negative for coronavirus

While no date has yet been confirmed for the resumption of Serie A, the current league leaders are stepping up their activities

The squad has been given a clean bill of health as preparations for the return of continue in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the last Juve players to re-join individual drills, having undergone a period of quarantine following his return from Madeira, where he saw out the last two months of lockdown.

However the star completed the isolation stint on Monday and the following day reported back to the club, where his colleagues had already resumed duties while respecting social distancing measures.

Part of the new protocol for training includes regular testing against coronavirus, which had previously affected Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala, and the club confirmed on Thursday that the return to activities had not caused any new cases among the Bianconeri, who now plan to step up their regime with group sessions.

"Yesterday the whole team underwent diagnostic tests, which came back with negative results," Juventus affirmed in a statement published on the club's official website.

"Juventus' training programme continues at Continassa. For several days now, the Juventus players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance.

"In application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups."

One player yet to re-join his team-mates is Gonzalo Higuain, who like Ronaldo must observe two weeks of self-isolation.

Higuain returned to from Buenos Aires on Friday, having travelled home to tend to his mother who is suffering from a long-term health condition.

The return of Serie A, meanwhile, remains uncertain, with Italian Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirming on Tuesday that a definitive decision would be made following a meeting on May 28 .

"[Italian Footballers' Association President Damiano] Tommasi wants a certain date? I am pleased to give him good news," Spadafora told Rai 2. "Just a little while ago I called a meeting with [FIGC President Gabriele] Gravina, [Serie A President Paolo] Dal Pino and all the other members for May 28, at 3pm.

"I believe that we will be in good condition next Thursday to have all the data available, with respect to the evolution of the health emergency, in order to be able to decide if and when Serie A will restart. May 28 is the date by which we will make a decision."