Juventus confirm Rabiot signing
Juventus have completed the signing of Adrien Rabiot.
The midfielder joins the Italian champions on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.
Juve did not disclose any details about the France international's deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday.
Goal reported last week that the 24-year-old midfielder had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Turin side worth around €7 million per year.
Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs - including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona - after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.
À bientôt, @Adriien_Rabiiot!https://t.co/Xwi9OOn12Z #LiveAhead pic.twitter.com/R4mjueXPCs— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2019
He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached.
The 24-year-old won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks.
Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri's successor, have already added ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the Wales international also joining on a free transfer.