Juventus confirm Rabiot signing

have completed the signing of Adrien Rabiot.

The midfielder joins the Italian champions on a free transfer after his contract with expired.

Juve did not disclose any details about the international's deal, but he will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

Goal reported last week that the 24-year-old midfielder had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Turin side worth around €7 million per year.

Rabiot had been linked with a number of high-profile clubs - including , , and - after being frozen out by PSG in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as his contract wrangle rumbled on in public.

Article continues below

He revealed in June he had opened talks with Juve over a possible move and an agreement has now officially been reached.

The 24-year-old won five titles with PSG in his seven years in their senior ranks.

Juve, who appointed Maurizio Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri's successor, have already added ex- midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the international also joining on a free transfer.