Juve set new Serie A record as brilliant season start continues

Mario Mandzukic came up with a vital goal to keep the Bianconeri in a commanding position at the top of the table in Italy

The records just keep falling around invincible Juventus in Serie A as the Old Lady chalked up their latest victory to strengthen their hold on the league's summit.

A single goal from Mario Mandzukic was enough to see Juve past Roma in a 1-0 win in Turin on Saturday.

The result keeps the club eight points clear of Napoli, who beat SPAL 1-0, at the top, while Roma languish in 10th place.

The Giallorossi's woes are in stark contrast to the form enjoyed by Massimiliano Allegri's charges, who have gone from strength to strength since the summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, this latest win sees the team enter uncharted territory for an Italian club at the start of a Serie A season.

With 16 wins out of 17 so far Juventus have set a new record in the top flight, with no other Italian club in history managing just a strong opening.

16 - Juventus have won 16 of the first 17 games: record in a single Serie A season. Invincible. #JuveRoma — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) 22 de diciembre de 2018

Their tally of 49 points (16 wins, one draw), moreover, earns them a share of the record from Europe's top five leagues, sitting alongside Barcelona in 2012-13 and Manchester City in 2017-18.

Ronaldo drew a rare blank on Saturday, having netted 11 times so far in his maiden Serie A season.

Instead, it fell on Mandzukic to deliver at home, a role to which he is becoming accustomed.

The Croatian has now scored in his last three home games for Juve, and in total has netted six goals in front of the Bianconeri faithful in 2018-19 - both personal season bests.

He also broke his duck against Roma, against whom he had never previously scored in the teams' Serie A bouts.

Article continues below

And while Juve’s attack has been strong, the club have been hard to break down as well.

The Italian champions have now kept 22 clean sheets on the year, more than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.

They’ll have two chances to add to that total before the turn of the year, with the club taking on Atalanta on Boxing Day and Sampdoria on December 29.