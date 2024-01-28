Jurgen Klopp 'I'm so glad' chant: Lyrics, meaning and inspiration behind Liverpool fans' song

The German tactician has been the focus of many terrace tunes down the years, with another one being added to the Anfield playlist

Liverpool supporters are among the most passionate and vocal in English football, and a list of terrace chants continues to grow with each passing season.

New heroes rise to prominence on a regular basis and fans need to see their achievements recognised and acknowledged in the stands.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp – as a Champions League and Premier League title-winning coach – has always been a fan favourite and boasts plenty of songs. Another ode to the German tactician has been added to the Merseyside playlist, but what is it and how can you join in? GOAL takes a look…

What are the lyrics to the Klopp chant ‘I’m so glad’?

The song is sung to the tune of the famous Beatles track, ‘I Feel Fine’ and goes:

I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.

I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so.

I'm in love with him and I feel fine.

Check out a video of Liverpool fans singing the song below.

What does the 'I'm so glad' chant mean?

There is no deep meaning to the 'I'm so glad' Klopp chant that has been reeled out by Liverpool's fan base.

Reds followers are merely looking to express their appreciation for the work overseen by one of world’s football’s finest managers.

Klopp did state, in his very first press conference, that he had the tools at his disposal to deliver tangible success while in charge at Anfield, saying: “If we sit here in four years I think we win a title, I’m pretty sure.”

He delivered on that promise, with Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup crowns added to the well-stocked trophy cabinet at Anfield.

Klopp announced he was leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season and he asked Reds supporters not to make every game about him by singing the song. That request echoed an earlier plea from Klopp not to sing the song too early in a game.

However, such is the admiration for the German coach among the Anfield faithful that they will no doubt feel compelled to serenade Klopp with every opportunity.

Regardless of who replaces Klopp as Liverpool manager, his standing among the fans means that his song will continue to be sung long after his departure.