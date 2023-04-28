Jurgen Klopp admits he understands criticism of his Liverpool team this season, but says it cannot influence the club's transfer plans this summer.

Reds currently seventh in the Premier League table

Champions League qualification looks unlikely

Klopp ready to make significant transfers in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? In a revealing press conference ahead of his side's clash with Tottenham, the Reds boss revealed he had been shown social media criticism of his team selection for Wednesday's win at West Ham, and that he was well aware of fans' concerns surrounding his midfield, an area of the side which will be targeted for a significant summer rebuild in the transfer market.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "It is good that we make the decisions and not the people who write commentaries on social media or whatever, because they are the only ones you hear! The other guys who are happy or not happy with what we are doing, they keep it to themselves. But if you go to social media and look, you would think ‘oh my God, there is no bigger problem in the world than our midfield!’

“Somebody showed me after the last game, a thing on Instagram or wherever, where people are aware of our line-up, and what they write about it! Not a lot of them wanted Curtis [Jones] on the pitch, not a lot wanted Cody [Gakpo] on the pitch, and when they saw Joel Matip is playing they said 'game over' or that they would watch the other game, stuff like that!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: Klopp admitted he could relate to supporters' concerns around his team, who despite three straight wins are still seventh in the Premier League table, seven points off Champions League qualification with only six games to play.

Klopp said: “I understand that this season makes people nervous. We were not ourselves in different parts of the season. But we still have to make good decisions, and not panic decisions like ‘he will never be able to play again!’

“That’s why I said that whatever we do in the summer, it will be not enough for the people in the first place. That’s how it is. That is the job and we have to make decisions on what we know.

“We have a lot of potential in this team. We didn’t show it enough this year but we will keep that, use that and bring new players in. Both things are possible."

WHAT NEXT? The Reds welcome Tottenham to Anfield in the Premier League (15:00 GMT) before hosting Fulham on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).