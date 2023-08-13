Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, explained his decision to substitute star forward, Mohamed Salah in a match against Chelsea in the opener.

Salah subbed off, shows frustration against Chelsea

Klopp comments on Salah's angry response

Manager emphasizes team's unity and goals

WHAT HAPPENED? During the match against Chelsea, Liverpool's star player Mohamed Salah was visibly frustrated upon being substituted. Manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the situation, shedding light on the decision and Salah's emotional response.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can understand because if Mo scored it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game but I didn't think about that. We needed stability and we needed fresh legs. It was super intense for everybody. That's all I can say about it, his reaction was absolutely okay," Klopp said.

"When I sub a player and he is jumping into my arms at 1-1 and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised so that's absolutely fine," the German added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have revamped their midfield and are moving towards a new era under the German manager. After failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season, the six-time European champions are gunning to get back into the top four and challenge for titles with new arrivals like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Merseyside Reds are set to face Bournemouth next in the Premier League on the 19th of August.