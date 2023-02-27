Jurgen Klinsmann back in football! Ex-USMNT boss appointed South Korea manager

Chris Burton
Jurgen Klinsmann is back in football management, with the former boss of the United States national team now taking charge of South Korea.

  • German last worked with Hertha in 2020
  • Managed USA at the 2014 World Cup
  • Savoured global glory as a player

WHAT HAPPENED? The 58-year-old German, who was a World Cup winner in his playing days, has been out of coaching since leaving Hertha Berlin in 2020 after just 10 weeks at their helm. He has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Korea, with that deal set to take him through the 2026 World Cup finals that will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klinsmann, who has succeeded Paulo Bento as Korea boss, has said of returning to the dugout: “I am very happy and honoured to be following in the footsteps of great coaches who have directed the Korean national team from Guus Hiddink to former coach Paulo Bento. I will do my best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klinsmann’s first game in charge will be a home friendly against Colombia in Ulsan on March 24, with a meeting with Uruguay set to be taken in four days later.

WHAT NEXT? Former Tottenham and Bayern Munich striker Klinsmann, who scored 47 international goals in 108 appearances for his country, guided Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup on home soil and led the USMNT to the knockout stages of FIFA’s flagship event in 2014.

