Real Madrid are set to fork out over £108 million ($133m) for Jude Bellingham's signature as the transfer saga edges closer to its end.

Bellingham edging closer to becoming Real Madrid player

Deal will be worth over £100m

Won't immediately be placed among clubs top earners

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's next step is almost confirmed, with Real Madrid expected to announce the signing of the 19-year-old English midfielder within the next week. The Mirror states that Madrid will pay a guaranteed fee of £87 million ($107.4m) for Bellingham's services, with a further £21m ($26m) in add-ons included in the deal, taking the total package to around £108m ($133m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The performance related add-ons will be between £1.75m ($2.1m) and £3.5m ($4.3m) each season and will relate to how many appearances and goals Bellingham registers, as well as the team's success in the league and cup competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spanish sources are reporting that Bellingham's weekly wage will not be that of the club's top earners, but increases in 2025 and 2026 will move him closer to those sums. Madrid have sent scouts to watch him 14 times this season, but have had analysts study every game he has played for Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM & REAL MADRID? Bellingham will still be reeling from the heartbreaking final-day drama in the Bundesliga on Saturday, where Dortmund missed out on the title via goal-difference after a 2-2 draw with Mainz. Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to secure second place in La Liga.