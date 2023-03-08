Furious Jude Bellingham shoves cameraman, smashes water bottle & clashes with Marc Cucurella after Borussia Dortmund Champions League exit at Chelsea

Dan Bernstein
Jude Bellingham react Dortmund Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
Jude Bellingham had to be restrained by players and staff after Borussia Dortmund's Champions League exit to Chelsea on Wednesday.

  • Physical altercation with Cucurella
  • Also pushed cameraman away
  • Threw water bottle at ground

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham, already furious about Kai Havertz's controversial penalty retake, pushed Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella after Dortmund's 2-0 loss that eliminated them from the Champions League. After being guided away by cooler heads, he went on to shove a cameraman who was trying to film him up-close and then launched a water bottle into the ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the match, Bellingham drew the ire of Thiago Silva from the stands. Silva shouted "son of a b*tch" at Bellingham after the midfielder slid through Reece James.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Bellingham and Dortmund have a derby against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they look to recover from their European exit.

