'That's a bit too much!' - Jude Bellingham responds to Diego Maradona comparisons after scoring dazzling solo goal for Real Madrid at Napoli in the Champions League

- Bellingham cools Maradona comparison
- Solo goal helped Real Madrid beat Napoli
- Eight goals in nine games for young midfielder
WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid came from behind to beat Napoli 3-2 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday to take control of Champions League Group C. Bellingham's wonder goal invited comparisons to the legendary Argentinian; after Vinicius Junior had drawn Madrid level, the 20-year-old picked up the ball just inside the Napoli half, dribbled past several defenders and poked the ball into the net.
WHAT THEY SAID: "That's a bit too much!" Bellingham replied when the style of his goal was compared to Maradona. "It was a nice goal. From what I've seen on YouTube and documentaries, his [Maradona's] quality was a bit more than mine, or a lot more. I'm just trying to contribute in a Jude way."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has now scored eight goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid following his £88.5 million ($107.7m/€103m) move from Borussia Dortmund over the summer. Keen to take the spotlight off himself, the England international labelled team-mate and fellow goalscorer Vinicius "the best in the world," after the match.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM?: Bellingham will look to continue his superb start to the season when Real Madrid take on Osasuna on Saturday. A win will see Los Blancos spend the international break top of La Liga. Bellingham is expected to be in the England squad for upcoming matches against Australia and Italy.